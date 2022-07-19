White House to take action on climate

President Joe Biden speaks virtually at the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will announce executive action to confront climate change after a key senator blocked legislation, but he’s holding off for now on an emergency decree that would allow him to marshal sweeping powers — and billions of federal dollars — against global warming.

Biden will outline his moves in a speech today at a shuttered coal-fired power plant in Massachusetts, vowing that he won’t allow a congressional impasse on climate legislation to prevent urgent work to slow rising global temperatures, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tribune Wire

