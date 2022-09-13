The White House is considering the use of emergency powers to ensure critical materials, such as chlorine for wastewater treatment plants, can be delivered in the event of a freight-rail worker strike, in an effort to avoid devastating disruptions to services.

White House aides and Cabinet officials spent Tuesday reviewing contingency plans for a work stoppage, including outreach to shippers, truckers and airfreight lines to keep goods moving, according to a White House official who requested anonymity to discuss the talks.

