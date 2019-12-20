Why the great auk is gone for good

Not so long ago, the northern seas were full of great auks. Every summer, millions of the two-toned, goose-sized birds would gather at different breeding grounds across the North Atlantic. The flightless birds were easy to capture, and passing sailors loved how they tasted.
“In less than half an hour we filled two boats full of them,” French explorer Jacques Cartier wrote after encountering a throng near Newfoundland in 1534.
Just three centuries later, though, the species had become famous for its scarcity instead. In 1844, members of a small expedition found two of the birds on an Icelandic island, strangled them and crushed their only egg. That was the last confirmed sighting. In this way, the great auk went extinct.
In the past, researchers have speculated that environmental change topped off by human greed took down the great auk.
But new research points the finger more squarely at us. A paper published in eLife that uses genetic analysis from museum specimens to reconstruct great auk population trends, suggests “there was no reason for them to go extinct if they hadn’t been hunted,” said Jessica Thomas, a scientific officer at Swansea University in Wales and lead author of the study.
The birds were gone before we could learn very much about them. Even basic information, like the extent of their breeding season or the sound of their calls, wasn’t well-documented, Thomas said.
The researchers needed a different way to look into the species’ history. So they compared DNA from 41 great auks. They were looking for evidence of species-level vulnerabilities: a shrinking gene pool, for example, or signs that the overall population was fragmenting into smaller groups.
They didn’t find any.
But how did the great auks maintain such high diversity even though they couldn’t fly? By studying data from an unrelated project that uses floating GPS tags to trace sea currents, Thomas’ team found oceanic flows that went straight past a number of former breeding sites, which may have enabled mingling.
Next, the team modeled different extinction scenarios.
According to the group’s calculations, only a 2% harvest rate is reliably sustainable. The sailors almost certainly outpaced that, Thomas said.
