Why young doctors get gray hair

I noticed my first gray hair during my medical residency. It sneaked up on me at the end of a long, frenzied shift — one of those nights when Murphy’s Law seems stronger than the law of gravity. Two of my patients did slip and fall, though, so Newton made a strong showing, too.
The next day, I found another gray. Then another and another, until I stopped counting.
I was in my mid-20s, and it was the first time I’d noticed my body aging — not getting stronger or faster or wiser, but starting its decline. The human body performs so many impressive functions, I thought: It heals wounds, clears waste, digests Doritos. Can’t it find a little pigment to keep my hair colored?
It’s no secret that medical training is an intense, sometimes grueling, process. But a new study, one of the first of its kind, shows how long hours, disrupted sleep and constant stress can take a biological toll on newly minted doctors — down to the level of their genes.
Researchers at the University of Michigan tested the DNA of 250 first-year medical residents around the country. They took samples of their saliva to examine the length of their telomeres — the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes that prevent DNA damage — before and after the first year of residency.
Telomeres shorten every time our cells replicate, acting as a kind of fuse at the end of DNA. Once they become too short, cells know that it’s time to retire or self-destruct. Telomere attrition also plays a role in the aging process and is linked to many age-related diseases, including diabetes, cancer and heart disease.
Researchers found that the DNA of first-year residents aged six times faster than normal. Telomeres usually shrink at a rate of about 25 DNA base-pairs per year, but first-year medical residents experienced a decline of more than 140 base-pairs on average. Residents who worked longer shifts or more hours overall were at even higher risk: Telomere shrinkage increased steadily with the number of hours worked, but skyrocketed for those working more than 75 hours per week to over 700 base-pairs.
“Most prior research on residency well-being has used self-reported questionnaires,” said Dr. Srijan Sen, the study’s senior author and an associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Michigan. “We hope that showing measurable physiological effects at the cellular level will help catalyze residency reforms that really move the needle.”
How long and how hard trainees should work is a subject of perennial debate in medicine. But it has new urgency amid growing recognition of widespread anxiety, depression and burnout among medical trainees and physicians.
Medical training is — and needs to be — intense. Developing the skills and intuition needed to care for patients independently requires a certain exhaustive immersion. But too often our current system strains, instead of supports, trainees along their journey. That’s not good for doctors or for patients.
