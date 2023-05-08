Wildfires raging across western Canada forced the evacuation of 30,000 residents and cut at least 145,000 barrels a day of oil and gas production as companies shut down wells and pipelines.
A total of 102 blazes were burning as of Monday, 27 of which were classified as out of control, and the province of Alberta declared a state of emergency. Evacuation orders have been issued for communities, including some less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the provincial capital of Edmonton.
The fires are striking Canada’s main natural gas production region, including the prolific Montney and Duvernay formations, an area studded with wells and processing plants and crisscrossed by pipelines. The region also is a major center for light oil production, and the disruptions have sent prices for some local grades of crude surging.
Edmonton Mixed Sweet’s discount to West Texas Intermediate narrowed by more than a third to $2.50 a barrel, the smallest discount since March, and Syncrude Sweet’s premium grew to $3.50 a barrel, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Condensate’s discount narrowed to $3.20 a barrel.
One community under evacuation order as of Sunday was Fox Creek, a major center for light oil and gas drillers. Energy facilities and local residents were also being evacuated in Grande Prairie, provincial officials said.
Alberta oil and gas production has a history of being disrupted by wildfires, including a massive blaze in 2016 that shut down more than 1 million barrels a day of output from the oil sands in the province’s eastern region.
Crescent Point has shut in 45,000 barrels a day of production in the Kaybob Duvernay region, though the company said it has seen no damage to its assets.
Vermilion temporarily shut 30,000 barrels a day of production, but added in a statement that initial assessments indicate minimal damage to key infrastructure.
Pipestone has shut in around 20,000 barrels a day of production, the company said in a statement.
Tourmaline Oil has closed down nine South and West Deep Basin gas processing facilities as nearby fires expanded and new wildfires rapidly emerged.
Paramount Resources has shut the equivalent of about 50,000 barrels a day of oil production as of May 5 as a precaution and because of disruptions to third-party infrastructure, the company said Sunday. Its operations in the Grande Prairie and Kaybob regions are being affected.
TC Energy halted two compressor stations on its Nova Gas system nearest to active wildfires, the company said in an email Sunday. Other sections of the system and other networks continue to operate safely. The company is keeping workers away from facilities near active blazes unless necessary.
Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure shut its Brazeau River Complex, a gas processing facility, west of Edmonton and evacuated all personnel, the company said in an email.
Cenovus has shut down some production and halted plants in some areas, a company spokesperson said.
Kiwetinohk shut in the majority of its Placid operations in response to third-party service interruptions.
The government-owned Trans Mountain Pipeline, the sole link carrying Canadian crude to the Pacific coast, is still in operation but the company has deployed mitigation measures, including a perimeter sprinkler system at its Edson pump station, and is ready to deploy additional protection measures if needed, the company said.
Tamarack Valley Energy had to shut in less than 300 barrels a day of production after the gas processing plants operated by Tidewater and another run by Keyera went out of operation due to the blazes, chief executive Brian Schmidt said by phone.
Pembina also said it evacuated some workers west of Edmonton.
Bloomberg’s Verity Ratcliffe contributed to this report.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.