Wildfires in Canada force evacuations

Wildfires raging across western Canada have forced the evacuation of 30,000 residents and cut at least 145,000 barrels a day of oil and gas production as companies shut down wells and pipelines. Tribune News Service video screenshot

 Ellis Giacomelli

Wildfires raging across western Canada forced the evacuation of 30,000 residents and cut at least 145,000 barrels a day of oil and gas production as companies shut down wells and pipelines.

A total of 102 blazes were burning as of Monday, 27 of which were classified as out of control, and the province of Alberta declared a state of emergency. Evacuation orders have been issued for communities, including some less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the provincial capital of Edmonton.

