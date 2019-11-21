A wind advisory for Jefferson and Oswego counties is scheduled to be in effect most of Friday.
According to the National Weather Service, winds between 25 mph and 35 mph are expected to sweep through Jefferson and Oswego, with gusts expected to reach up to 50 mph. As a result, the weather services has issued a wind advisory from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
Tree limbs might come down and residents might end up without power, the weather service reports, advising residents in the area to use caution when driving and secure any outdoor objects.
