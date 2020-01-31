CARTHAGE — Snow or no snow — Winterfest is a go.
The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce has announce the schedule for its annual winter-time, family-fun-day Winterfest. This year’s event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Carthage Park, 1 Park Drive. The event, held with or without snow, includes cardboard sled races and design contest, scavenger hunt, horse drawn wagon rides, magic show, ladies frying pan toss, professional face painting, a large raffle, demonstrations and displays. Refreshments including hamburgers, hotdogs, pizza, sodas and cocoa will be available. There will be drawings for raffle items every 15 minutes. Tickets are available at $1 each.
Schedule:
10 a.m.— Registration begins for Cardboard Sled Races
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Professional face painting, bake sale, ice sculpting demonstration, children’s games, scavenger hunt, horse-drawn wagon rides
10:30 a.m. — Registration begins for Ladies Frying Pan Toss
11 a.m. — Ladies Frying Pan Toss begins
11 a.m. — Cardboard Sled Races begin
11 a.m. — Magic Show
1:30 p.m. — Winners announced and prizes awarded
Tickets will also be available for two other raffles. Winterfest for a 50” smart TV Sponsored by Sherman Electric, TF Wright Foundation and Carthage Elks, a 50 inch smart TV will be raffled. The Chamber is also raffling off a Fitbit Versa 2, sponsored by Sam’s Club, with the drawing on Valentines Day. Tickets are $5.
For more information on Winterfest or to purchase raffle tickets, call 319-493-3590 or visit www.carthageny.info.
Held in conjunction with Winterfest for the second year, the Carthage First Church of the Nazarene, 960 State St., is hosting a CANstruction Zone Challenge to benefit the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry and the Wilna-Champion Transportation Association which operates a shuffle bus for senior citizens and disabled persons.
Churches, businesses and organizations have been invited to build structures out of non-perishable food items. Judging will be held during Winterfest at the church across the road from Carthage Park with the public, placing monetary donations at their favorite CANstruction.
Which ever organization collects the most money will win the challenge receiving a certificate and bragging rights.
For more information or to reserve a spot for the contest call Rev. Jamie McBride, church pastor, at 765-243-2910 or call the church at 315-493-2792.
A Roaring 20s Winter Gala is scheduled for 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Elks Lodge, 511 Fulton St., to benefit Augustinian Academy. The cost is $40 per person or or $70 per couple. Participants are encourage to “dress to the nines” for a chance at prizes awarded for the best dressed flapper and the most dapper. Call 493-1301 for reservations.
Also to benefit Augustinian Academy, the Knights of Columbus and Ava Marie Circle will host an all you can eat breakfast 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 9, in the St. James Church community room. The cost is $6 for seniors’ meals, $8 for adults to eat and children eat for $4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.