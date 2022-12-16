ORLANDO, Fla. — With Orion safe back on Earth, the last and most important tests of the Artemis I mission have been completed, but there are still miles to travel and months of data sifting to go before NASA will target an Artemis II launch date.

While the latest announced timeline for that flight is no earlier than May 2024 — only 18 months away — NASA officials after Sunday’s successful landing kept referring a two-year turnaround between Artemis I and II, which would put its launch closer to the end of 2024.

Tribune Wire

