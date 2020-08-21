Women’s group donates wellness bags to hospital

A group of community minded women, spearheaded by Karen O’Brien, donated 40 Arbonne Wellness Thank You bags for Canton-Potsdam Hospital front line staff. The impetus for the gifts stemmed from a feeling of doing something to help those who have worked to provide care to the community, as well as the fact that Karen’s mother, E. Anne Grace O’Brien, and grandmother, Margaret Grace, were CPH nurses. From left CPH Human Resources Employee Relations Manager Carla Snell and Karen O’Brien. St. Lawrence Health System Photo

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.