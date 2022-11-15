There are now 8 billion people living on Earth despite the slowing of population growth in recent years, a “milestone of human development,” according to the United Nations.

It took hundreds of thousands of years for the global population to reach its first billion people, but only took 12 years for the number of humans on the planet to climb from 7 to 8 billion, the UN said.

