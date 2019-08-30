As fall creeps ever closer, young American workers apparently experienced a great summer, with youth unemployment numbers the lowest seen in years, according to a new survey.
According to The Economics Daily, a publication of the Bureau of Labor Statistics — part of the U.S. Department of Labor — 61.8 percent of 16- to 24-year-olds participated in the labor force in July 2019 either by working or actively looking for work. While this number is still below the July 1989 peak of 77.5 percent, it is the highest July labor force participation rate in nine years.
In July, the youth unemployment rate was 9.1 percent — the lowest summer youth unemployment rate since July 1966.
This data comes from the Current Population Survey (CPS), a monthly survey of households conducted by the Bureau of Census for the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The CPS provides a comprehensive body of data on the labor force, employment, unemployment, people not in the labor force, hours of work, earnings, and other demographic and labor force characteristics. Also from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Summer Youth Labor Force News Release, sent out on Aug. 16, states that the number of employed youth increased by 2.4 million to 21.2 million from April to July. July is typically the summertime peak in youth employment, and this year 56.2 percent of young people were employed — up from 55 percent in July 2018.
According to Cheryl A. Mayforth, director of the Jefferson County Department of Employment and Training at the Workplace, the summer was good to the young workers of the north country as well.
“We had 135 kids spread around 75 locations through the county, and they did everything from working in county offices in towns and villages to departments of highways, in schools and libraries, all over,” she said.
The summer program revolves around young people learning about the workforce, producing and being members of a team, and gaining valuable skills to become good employees down the road.
Every year the Workplace gets funding from two sources, the state Summer Youth Employment Program and federal funding under the Work Force Innovation and Opportunities Act.
“What we can do with that is be able to offer a summer youth program, where most are employed full time unless they need to attend summer school, and we try to place them in areas of interest and use them as training grounds,” Ms. Mayforth said.
While the Workplace would love to expand the program to reach more youths, Ms. Mayforth said it’s all contingent on funding and they can’t just do what they want if the funds aren’t there.
Along with work skills, youths involved with the program learn financial literacy and the ins and outs of direct deposit systems.
“Basically, we’re trying our best to help them find their way as adults, so when they become employees, they know what’s expected of them,” she said.
St. Lawrence County’s answer to the Workplace, the One Stop Career Center, has its own summer youth employment program that involved about 175 youths this season in approximately 75 different work sites.
According the One Stop Manager Larry Setcie, with funding remaining about the same with only small increases to offset the rise of minimum wage, the program has been able to serve roughly the same number of youths each year and also have job coaches available to assist youths with disabilities.
Lisa Hetzner, the staff and workforce development coordinator at the Lewis County Workplace, said their largest program placed 32 young people, ranging in age from 14 to 24, over the course of the summer in a mixture of public and private sectors.
“I like to refer to them as intern experiences because the youths want to enter the workforce eventually and are learning valuable skills in these placements,” Ms. Hetzner said.
This summer, young people in Lewis County worked in everything from manufacturing and customer service to hospital settings. A big goal of the program is to match students with locations they can actually get to, whether they have their own means of transportation or not.
Workplaces that gained young employees this summer included the Indian River General Store, Keystone Lumber, the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, the Lowville Journal, the Brick Oven Inn, and Black River Valley Natural.
Ms. Hetzner said the program’s goal for next year is to increase the partnership with the private sector, and the more students finding jobs on their own, the more opportunities the program can give to other students. She went on to say that the private sector partnerships went better than expected, noting that the people were patient in helping the students learn in the workplaces, and the kids seem to come back year after year as long as they’re eligible.
“We’ve had good growth and good momentum in recent years, but we’re still trying to grow and market the program and get more kids involved,” she said. “I don’t think we can ever do too much of that.”
