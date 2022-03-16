Zelenskyy issues plea to Congress

KYIV, Ukraine — An around-the-clock curfew brought the capital to a standstill and Russian forces stepped up their attacks on civilian areas across Ukraine on Wednesday even as both Moscow and Kyiv reported progress on negotiations to halt a war that has caused a growing humanitarian and refugee crisis.
At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy kept up his string of appeals to lawmakers around the world with a desperate plea for assistance to the U.S. Congress and President Joe Biden. He requested more military aid and heavier sanctions on Russia and repeated his request for a no-fly zone over his battered country.
“I need your help,” Zelenskyy said by video hours after more deaths, injuries and damage were reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities on the the 21st day of a war that has sent more than 3 million people fleeing the country.
Plumes of smoke rose Wednesday from a 12-story apartment building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, just a few miles northwest of the city center, after Russian shelling left at least two people injured in a predawn attack. Several floors became engulfed in flames and the top floor was destroyed.
In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest, two people were found dead and four were injured after artillery destroyed two residential buildings, Ukrainian officials said. Part of a school building was also damaged early Wednesday.
In Chernihiv, about 90 miles northeast of the capital, 10 people were shot and killed while standing in line for bread, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said on Twitter.
The assaults took place as a third day of negotiations was set to begin between Ukraine and Russia, the latest attempt to broker peace after the two sides failed to reach agreement during multiple rounds of previous talks.
In an early morning video, Zelenskyy said that the demands of both nations were sounding “more realistic.” But he said that “time is still needed for the decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine.”
In Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov agreed that a “businesslike spirit” had begun to mark the talks. He told Russian channel RBK TV that “a neutral status (for Ukraine)is being seriously discussed in connection with security guarantees,” but there was no confirmation of that from Kyiv.
Zelenskyy took his case directly to U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday.
Speaking to a joint session of Congress, he asked the Biden administration to ramp up its efforts to help Ukraine by supporting a no-fly zone over the nation, sending fighter jets and sanctioning more Russians.
Kyiv “doesn’t give up. And we have not even thought about it for a second, just like many other cities and communities in our beautiful country which found themselves in the worst war since World War II,” Zelenskyy said in Ukrainian.
Citing the attacks on Americans at Pearl Harbor in 1941 and at the World Trade Center and Pentagon in 2001 — both of which led the U.S. into wars — he asked Washington to take a more hands-on approach to defending Ukraine.
“Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace,” Zelenskyy said in English as he directly addressed Biden. “Peace in your country doesn’t depend any more only on you and your people. It depends on those next to you and those who are strong. Strong doesn’t mean weak. Strong is brave and ready to fight for the life of (your) citizens and citizens of the world, for human rights, for freedom, for the right to live decently and to die when your time comes and not when it’s wanted by someone else, by your neighbor.”
Congress recently approved $13.6 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for the embattled nation and is expected to send even more.
In a sign of the political potency of Zelenskyy’s speech, within hours the White House rolled out a new $800 million package of aid that met many of his requests: 800 new anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 shoulder-mounted missiles and 7,000 small arms such as machine guns.
The package will also include drone aircraft, “which demonstrates our commitment to sending our most cutting-edge systems,” Biden said in an address from the White House.
“We’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead,” Biden said. “This could be a long and difficult battle, but the American people will be steadfast in our support of the people of Ukraine in the face of Putin’s immoral, unethical attacks on civilian populations.”
He called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal.”
But Biden and many lawmakers of both parties maintained that they won’t support a no-fly zone, which they worry would result in a direct U.S. or NATO clash with Russia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.