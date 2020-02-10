After nearly 10 years at Rushton Place, 1 Main Street Canton, the staff of Northern New York Newspapers is moving to join their colleagues Massena.
The business office and advertising operations employees in the Canton office will be moving to the Johnson Printing Center at Harrowgate Commons where one of Northern New York Newspaper’s press is located.
The consolidation will strengthen the company’s position in St. Lawrence County by allowing these vital departments to work more closely together.
Alec E. Johnson, editor and publisher, said it is important for the company to consolidate its St. Lawrence County offices to dedicate resources to reporting local news. The move will bring St. Lawrence County in line with each county in which Northern New York Newspapers circulate. Each county, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, Franklin and now St. Lawrence will have one physical office.
With the move, the newspaper’s St. Lawrence County editorial staff, will become a mobile operation. Reporters and photographers, rather than being bound to an office, will work independently in the communities they cover.
Mobile technology will make it possible for editorial staffers to complete their work from almost anywhere and be able to connect to editors to process and publish their stories and photographs in a more efficient manner.
Johnson Newspaper Corp., which publishes the Watertown Daily Times, purchased Park Newspapers in 1997, including several publications in St. Lawrence County. In 2010, the company moved staff into Rushton Place in Canton. In 2001, the company opened its press in a newly constructed building at Harrowgate Commons, in Massena, where the advertising and news departments maintained offices.
Customers will continue to be able to reach staff at 315-393-1000 and all staff members, including reporters, will maintain their current direct lines. News tips, press releases and other news should be sent to courier@wdt.net.
