Newspaper should restore favorite comics

I have read your papers for decades.
I always left the funnies for last to enjoy.
Now I am very upset with your choice of comics.
Where are our favorites?
These include “Baby Blues,” “Blondie,” “Marvin,” “Shoe,” “Zits” and “Hagar the Horrible.”
I am writing this per my husband’s wishes as he doesn’t have an email account.
He said if a survey was taken, he is sure you would find out how people really feel.
Please bring them back.
Joyce Brown
Edwards
