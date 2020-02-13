Niece suspects aunt is being isolated by her son

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow showers. High 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -7F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.