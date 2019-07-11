Nina Sherman

MALONE – Nina I. Sherman, 94, of Route 11, passed away, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Alice Hyde Medical Center.
She was born in Ellenburg Depot, NY on December 15, 1924, daughter of Ansel and Lyda (Miller) Owens.
Nina worked as a bookkeeper for the Royal Globe Insurance Company in Syracuse for several years until her retirement.
She enjoyed tending to her flowers and animals, and being with her family. Nina loved to craft all sorts of items by knitting, crocheting, and sewing. She especially enjoyed making many different skating costumes for her daughter during her younger years.
Survivors include her children, Leona Pepin of Malone and Leon Bulriss and his wife Marilyn of West Monroe, NY; four grandchildren, Russell Kraft and his wife Katrina, Brian Bulriss, Tammy Plumley, and Scott Bulriss; and four great-grandchildren, Robert Kraft, Madeline Bulriss, Grace Bulriss, and Harper Bulriss.
Nina was predeceased by her son-in-law, Richard Pepin; and her former husbands, Leon Bulriss, Alex Maslowski, and Carl Sherman.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13th from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Rabideau Funeral Home in Ellenburg. A funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m.
Burial will follow in the Brainardsville Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Hastings Hemodialysis Center at Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.rabideaufuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of the Rabideau Funeral Home, 5614 Route 11, Ellenburg
