BRASHER FALLS - Due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, the 30th season of Northern New York Box Lacrosse was unlike any other in league history.
And according to director Chris Rose, fans of all organized athletics should probably get used to the changes.
“It was definitely a different season but I think that we showed that if we all follow some simple rules and guidelines, you can be safe playing sports,” said Rose after wrapping up an abbreviated 2020 season last week at the Tri-Town Community Center. “It took some extra work and we wouldn’t have been able to do it without the help of our volunteers.”
“It’s a new world and there are a lot of things that we are going to have to deal with if we want to keep having sports,” he added.
Changes to how the league operated this summer were clearly evident inside and out, starting in the parking lot where every other space was kept vacant to keep vehicles at a safe social distance. Players had to come to their games already fully dressed and each was allowed to have only two spectators on hand to watch. Family, fans and players were discouraged from getting together with others before and after games. All were admitted into the community center just prior to the start of each contest and were required to exit both the building and the parking lot immediately following the conclusion. Another important change brought on by concerns of possibly spreading the disease was the consistent use of sanitizing and disinfecting solutions that were sprayed along the benches, bleachers and boards before and after all games.
“Back in June, when the state said that our county was going to be one of the areas where sports would be allowed again, I started to look into what we had to do to get our season going. The state issued its guidelines and I went through them to make sure we’d be able to meet them,” noted Rose, who personally roamed the parking lot between games to ensure new safety standards were being met.
“Our goal was to go above and beyond what we needed to do. We started with the social distancing out in the parking lot because we couldn’t have mass gatherings out there. I know that’s a big part of some sports for people, having tailgate parties and things like that before games then hanging around afterward. Those aren’t going to be allowed and that’s one of the big things people are going to have to adjust to going forward if we’re going to have sports,” he added.
Players were split into two groups alphabetically and were escorted into the building along with the spectators. Once inside, players had to stand on dots and symbols painted onto the floor for a brief warm-up before heading to their respective benches where they were required to sit apart from each other in spaces designated with tape. Family and fans on hand to watch the games were assigned seating areas in the bleachers that were also marked out with tape.
“Along with refereeing, I was always looking up into the stands to make sure we didn’t have anyone leaving their area and going into another one. It only happened a couple of times where I had to stop the game to split people up and I got no arguments,” said Rose.
Volunteers also took down the names and addresses of everyone attending each and every game and the forms are being kept on file in case the need to do contact tracing should arise.
“During the season, I had a couple of parents call because they were worried about their kids being sick and I told them to just keep them right at home. They were all back after one game. ” said Rose, noting that noone involved with the league this summer, either on the playing floor, the bench or the stands has had cause to be tested for the coronavirus. “We didn’t take any chances with anyone.”
“Another big thing that’s helped with the social distancing, has been all the dots and symbols we had painted on the floor and outside in the parking lot and all the taped lines that we used in the bleachers to keep the spectators seperated. You can’t always make sure you’re six feet away from someone just by looking at them but with visual cues, you can tell a lot better,” he added.
Social distancing guidelines also produced changes in the way the games were played this summer at the Tri-Town arena. Traditionally a contact sport where bodychecks and looseball scrums are part of the game, the league rules were altered to ensure players spent as little time as possible in close proximity to each other.
“We got rid of face-offs. We also took out bodychecking and for some players who like to play more physically, it was tough to adjust at first,” said Rose. “Contact was allowed under the guidelines but it only for a very limited time and we made sure kids kept their distance from each other during games. Not having contact actually helped because kids were able to work on their stick skills without having to worry about getting taken out by an opponent.”
“Looking back, there was maybe one thing we would change. They have a shot-clock now in high school lacrosse and if we had to do it over again, we would have a rule where a player can’t hold onto the ball for more than five seconds. Other than that, things went pretty well,” he added.
As one of the few organized athletic programs that managed to escape the shadow of current pandemic this summer without incident, Rose noted that the NNY Box Lacrosse League has become an example of what can happen with sports in the future if the proper guidelines are put into place and closely followed.
“I did get a couple of emails from other arenas around the area looking to see what we had to do to get our season in,” he noted. “The guidelines are out there and if everyone follows them, other places can have sports too.”
“All the comments that I got from parents and players were so positive,” Rose added. “The parents were just so happy to be able to get out and watch their kids play and the kids were glad to see their friends again and spend time out of the house. It gave everyone a sense of normalcy.”
Rose went on to thank all the team sponsors - Alpine Seed, Dow Electric, Massena Savings and Loan, Town Line Market, Twin Pines Quick Stop and Villnave Construction - the WB Goodnow Agency for sponsoring nightly Powerade Player of the Game awards, and scorekeeper/timekeeper Michaela Bethel for her efforts in accurately maintaining stats from each game.
“I also have to thank all the volunteers who helped out with getting names and addresses and everyone who helped with the clean-up after games,” he added. “This season was definitely a new experience for all of us.”
