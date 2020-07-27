BRASHER FALLS - The midway point of the 2020 Northern New York Box Lacrosse season produced a night of many firsts on Monday at the Tri-Town Community Center.
In the High School Division matchups, Twin Pines Quick Stop rallied to edge Alpine Seed 10-9 for its first win while Villnave Construction pulled into a tie at the top of the standings by handing Dow Electric its first loss in an 11-10 decision.
The Elementary Division game, meanwhile, saw Town Line Market outscore Massena Savings and Loan 21-18 for its first win.
The WB Goodnow Agency sponsors nightly Powerade Player of the Game awards presented at the end of all three games.
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
Twin Pines Quick Stop 10, Alpine Seed 9: Kadin McGaheran turned in a strong all-around effort in being named Player of the Game. Nick Morrell led the way offensively with three goals, including the game-winner off an assist from Noah Adams, who also tallied two goals along with Johnny Boyce.
Gabe Hornung generated three goals and an assist as Player of the Game for Alpine Seed (1-3). Zack Dumers chipped in two goals and an assist.
Villnave Construction 11, Dow Electric 10: Collin Sirles struck for three goals, including a two-pointer, to earn Player of the Game status in the winning effort. Dan Mahoney notched the game-winner to finish with four goals and an assist. Kamden Coughlin added two goals and an assist.
Mason Frary had two goals and two helpers as Player of the Game for Dow Electric. Merrick Frary logged three goals and an assist while Connor Foster connected for a two-pointer.
Ashton Adams and Cash Feeley put up similar numbers tending goal over the course of the two High School Division game, posting 36 saves and an assist each. League rookie Michael Moore turned aside six shots in the one game he worked the crease.
ELEMENTARY DIVISION
Town Line Market 21, Massena Savings and Loan 18: Channing Fanning broke through for a pair of goals to gain Player of the Game honors in the first win for Town Line Market (1-2-1). Olin Smith powered his way to an eight-goal performance. Brayden Ashley and Alphonse Domino contributed three goals each and Landon Maxwell scored twice.
Ali Smith fashioned four goals as Player of the Game for Massena Savings and Loan. Xavier Clookey netted another six. Brody Desrosiers had an impressive league debut with three goals and an assist while Kane Smith posted a goal and assist.
WEDNESDAY GAMES
Elementary Division - Massena Savings and Loan vs. Town Line Market 5:30 p.m.; High School Division - Alpine Seed vs. Villnave Construction 6:45 p.m., Twin Pines Quick Stop vs. Dow Electric 8 p.m.
STANDINGS
Dow 3-1, Villnave 3-1, Alpine Seed 1-3, Twin Pines 1-3.
