The following students from Northern New York were named to the president’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Potsdam.

Adams

Mackenzie Riordan, childhood/early childhood education

Adams Center

Hanna Ambrose, childhood/early childhood education

Crystal Rivers, psychology

Alexandria Bay

Susie Erck, childhood/early childhood education

Taydan Jeffers, childhood/early childhood education

Antwerp

Hailey Bushaw, art education

Katherine Peck, childhood/early childhood education

Melissa Stephens, childhood/early childhood education

Beaver Falls

Rachel Streeter, exercise science

Black River

Caroline Winstead, geology

Brasher Falls

Phil Dishaw, psychology

Keely Fetterley, community health

Mykenzie Murphy, English and creative writing

Drew Rose, business administration

Felicity Sarsfield, graphic design and new media

Tommy Storrin, history

Mason Wargo, psychology

Brier Hill

Rhianna Chapin, psychology

Brownville

Mallory Marks, childhood/early childhood education

Calcium

Jae Harrod, graphic design and new media

Sydney O’Melia, archaeological studies

Canton

Shanelle Borth, biology

Riley Burke, childhood/early childhood education

Kati Caldwell, childhood/early childhood education

Lilly Clifford, childhood/early childhood education

Maggie Elliott, biology

Briana Humphrey, childhood/early childhood education

Maggie Murphy, childhood/early childhood education

Gabe Roberts, archaeological studies

Preston Santimaw, environmental studies

Elizabeth St. Andrews, childhood/early childhood education

Hannah Stevenson, business administration

Tristan Whitney, exploratory/undeclared

Cape Vincent

Ashlyn Eyles, business administration

Alana Hoover, childhood/early childhood education

Carthage

Marissa Holt, childhood/early childhood education

Annabelle Kahle, exploratory/undeclared

Castorland

Ariana Beller, childhood/early childhood education

Aaron Turck, exercise science

Amber Turck, psychology

Colton

Cheyenne Guest, history

Charlotte Powell, childhood/early childhood education

Croghan

Macie Brouty, childhood/early childhood education

Rachel Gould, history

Adrianna Maxson, childhood/early childhood education

Natalie Monnat, mathematics

Amanda Zehr, music education

DeKalb Junction

Gigi Gardinier, graphic design and new media

Evans Mills

Brooke French, business administration

Kaylee Johnson, criminal justice studies

Alyssa Normington, English and creative writing

Ty Paddock, biology

Fort Drum

Charlotte Mitchell, childhood/early childhood education

Glenfield

Emma Dening, childhood/early childhood education

Gouverneur

Ellen Baer, childhood/early childhood education

Cierra Besaw, psychology

Jessica Bice, business administration

Lexi Currier, geology

Ashlee Flood, graphic design and new media

Kylie Helvie, childhood/early childhood education

Andrew Lawton, business administration

Kayleigh Orr, psychology

Kate Rushlo, biology

Laney Smith, childhood/early childhood education

Melody Webster, art studio

Harrisville

Phillip Kramer, history

Justine Schmidt, psychology

Henderson

Cassandra Forrester, childhood/early childhood education

Heuvelton

Chevelle Keith, exploratory/undeclared

Rebekah Oliver, childhood/early childhood education

LaFargeville

Michael Briggs, business administration

Lisbon

Jessica Evans, business administration

Emily Jordan, childhood/early childhood education

Lorraine

Madeline Stowell, childhood/early childhood education

Lowville

Emily Beck, childhood/early childhood education

Austin Goodheart, criminal justice studies

Cameron Murphy, archaeological studies

Mikayla Van Nest, psychology

Madrid

Caitlyn Harris, chemistry

Marissa Johnston, psychology

Cheyenne Planty, sociology

Mannsville

Madison Bauer, biology

Massena

Breanne Allen, women’s and gender studies

Luke Allen, history

Jessica Amo, psychology

Haden Ashley, computer science

Anah Bogdan, mathematics

Seth Denney, psychology

Megan Fregoe, theatre

Carly Garcia, childhood/early childhood education

Hannah Greco, psychology

Savannah Hargrave, business administration

Kaydence Ladison, childhood/early childhood education

Daniel Mariano, politics

Amanda Morris, childhood/early childhood education

Lee Necaise, childhood/early childhood education

Auna Shadle, exercise science

Brenna Strickland, psychology

Maddy Taylor, exploratory/undeclared

Natural Bridge

Abigail Swanson, music education

Norfolk

Annabell Smith-Goolden, biology

North Lawrence

Kristen Crump, arts management

Deven Leggett, biology

Shane Murphy, literature/writing

Hannah Richards, exploratory/undeclared

Stephani Sherwood, childhood/early childhood education

Norwood

Jacqueline Butler, childhood/early childhood education

Alyssa Card, environmental science

Noah Dominy, geology

Andrew Hoover, interdisciplinary studies

CJ McGinnis, history

Madison McLean, sociology

Kaisyn Planty, childhood/early childhood education

David Scovil, business administration

Ogdensburg

Edgardo Aponte, sociology

Andre Battle, sociology

Deyshawn Bice, sociology

Mikey Bice, history

Mark Canada, sociology

Kiara Chase, arts management

Violeta DeGroat, childhood/early childhood education

Ellie Foster, mathematics

Shawn Granger, sociology

Desirae Graveline, psychology

Chauncy Johnson, sociology

Andre Jon-Hope, sociology

Riley Leonard, psychology

Patrick Mahoney, sociology

Sadie O’Neil, childhood/early childhood education

Kristian Perry, childhood/early childhood education

Tevin Richardson, sociology

Julia Rishe, exploratory/undeclared

John Rivera, sociology

Brandon Rodriguez, sociology

Koryn Rowe, mathematics

Justin Shaw, sociology

William Stradtman, sociology

Hope Switzer, psychology

Jake Winters, sociology

Christopher Wood, sociology

Molly Wright, literature/writing

Oswegatchie

Michaela Chartrand, psychology

Parishville

Kelly Bloom, environmental science

Brooke Hayes, psychology

Philadelphia

Levi Armes, history

Riana Jenne, history

Joseph Martin, music education

Potsdam

Sunny Ashenagar, business administration

Grace Austin, music education

Susan Baldwin, English literature

Jessi Blackmer, mathematics

Katrina Cutler, community health

Tim Davey, computer science

Jacob Fisher, mathematics

Pandora Gagliano, psychology

Mallory Greene, childhood/early childhood education

Olivia Huntley, criminal justice studies

William Jadlos, politics

Joey Lashomb, music education

Joseph Maroney, psychology

Samantha Marsh, psychology

James Meyers, English writing

Brooke Moore, speech communication

Natalie Pontikes, music business

Brandon Rawson, geology

Laura Schappert, biology

Karl Schreyer, computer science

Zachary Seitzer, criminal justice studies

Emilee Smith, childhood/early childhood education

Peyton Snell, childhood/early childhood education

Cameo Torres, business administration

Nick Vaccaro, history

Russell Van Hoesen, psychology

Robert Woods, archaeological studies

Kendra Wright, psychology

Redwood

Samuel Felicia, chemistry

Julia Jones, art education

Jake Lynch, business administration

Jayden Travers, literature/writing

Emmalee White, childhood/early childhood education

Richville

Rachel Vachev, psychology

Russell

Jesse Bullock, geology

St. Regis Falls

Christopher Alexander, biology

Conner Labar, business administration

Emma Stilwell, psychology

South Colton

Alaina Benot, biology

Star Lake

Tori Cote, psychology

Theresa

Jane Mattingly, biology

Matthew Peacock, business administration

Waddington

Anna Brady, childhood/early childhood education

Katie Fobare, childhood/early childhood education

Caleb Froats, music business

Trent Jones, criminal justice studies

Grace LePage, psychology

Watertown

Drew Autote, music education

Samantha Bearup, business administration

Haley Bowman, psychology

Jonathan Davis, business administration

Maggie Fredenburg, childhood/early childhood education

Hanna Misercola, childhood/early childhood education

John Phelps, business administration

Leah Rink, business administration

Cailey Roberts, childhood/early childhood education

Angela Rodriguez, childhood/early childhood education

Michael Skinnieri, art education

Abigail Sullivan, childhood/early childhood education

Vatressa Teamoh, music business

Winthrop

Abigail Lyon, childhood/early childhood education

Lindsey Phippen, childhood/early childhood education

Autumn Zellweger, exploratory/undeclared

