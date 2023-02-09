The following students from Northern New York were named to the president’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Potsdam.
Adams
Mackenzie Riordan, childhood/early childhood education
Adams Center
Hanna Ambrose, childhood/early childhood education
Crystal Rivers, psychology
Alexandria Bay
Susie Erck, childhood/early childhood education
Taydan Jeffers, childhood/early childhood education
Antwerp
Hailey Bushaw, art education
Katherine Peck, childhood/early childhood education
Melissa Stephens, childhood/early childhood education
Beaver Falls
Rachel Streeter, exercise science
Black River
Caroline Winstead, geology
Brasher Falls
Phil Dishaw, psychology
Keely Fetterley, community health
Mykenzie Murphy, English and creative writing
Drew Rose, business administration
Felicity Sarsfield, graphic design and new media
Tommy Storrin, history
Mason Wargo, psychology
Brier Hill
Rhianna Chapin, psychology
Brownville
Mallory Marks, childhood/early childhood education
Calcium
Jae Harrod, graphic design and new media
Sydney O’Melia, archaeological studies
Canton
Shanelle Borth, biology
Riley Burke, childhood/early childhood education
Kati Caldwell, childhood/early childhood education
Lilly Clifford, childhood/early childhood education
Maggie Elliott, biology
Briana Humphrey, childhood/early childhood education
Maggie Murphy, childhood/early childhood education
Gabe Roberts, archaeological studies
Preston Santimaw, environmental studies
Elizabeth St. Andrews, childhood/early childhood education
Hannah Stevenson, business administration
Tristan Whitney, exploratory/undeclared
Cape Vincent
Ashlyn Eyles, business administration
Alana Hoover, childhood/early childhood education
Carthage
Marissa Holt, childhood/early childhood education
Annabelle Kahle, exploratory/undeclared
Castorland
Ariana Beller, childhood/early childhood education
Aaron Turck, exercise science
Amber Turck, psychology
Colton
Cheyenne Guest, history
Charlotte Powell, childhood/early childhood education
Croghan
Macie Brouty, childhood/early childhood education
Rachel Gould, history
Adrianna Maxson, childhood/early childhood education
Natalie Monnat, mathematics
Amanda Zehr, music education
DeKalb Junction
Gigi Gardinier, graphic design and new media
Evans Mills
Brooke French, business administration
Kaylee Johnson, criminal justice studies
Alyssa Normington, English and creative writing
Ty Paddock, biology
Fort Drum
Charlotte Mitchell, childhood/early childhood education
Glenfield
Emma Dening, childhood/early childhood education
Gouverneur
Ellen Baer, childhood/early childhood education
Cierra Besaw, psychology
Jessica Bice, business administration
Lexi Currier, geology
Ashlee Flood, graphic design and new media
Kylie Helvie, childhood/early childhood education
Andrew Lawton, business administration
Kayleigh Orr, psychology
Kate Rushlo, biology
Laney Smith, childhood/early childhood education
Melody Webster, art studio
Harrisville
Phillip Kramer, history
Justine Schmidt, psychology
Henderson
Cassandra Forrester, childhood/early childhood education
Heuvelton
Chevelle Keith, exploratory/undeclared
Rebekah Oliver, childhood/early childhood education
LaFargeville
Michael Briggs, business administration
Lisbon
Jessica Evans, business administration
Emily Jordan, childhood/early childhood education
Lorraine
Madeline Stowell, childhood/early childhood education
Lowville
Emily Beck, childhood/early childhood education
Austin Goodheart, criminal justice studies
Cameron Murphy, archaeological studies
Mikayla Van Nest, psychology
Madrid
Caitlyn Harris, chemistry
Marissa Johnston, psychology
Cheyenne Planty, sociology
Mannsville
Madison Bauer, biology
Massena
Breanne Allen, women’s and gender studies
Luke Allen, history
Jessica Amo, psychology
Haden Ashley, computer science
Anah Bogdan, mathematics
Seth Denney, psychology
Megan Fregoe, theatre
Carly Garcia, childhood/early childhood education
Hannah Greco, psychology
Savannah Hargrave, business administration
Kaydence Ladison, childhood/early childhood education
Daniel Mariano, politics
Amanda Morris, childhood/early childhood education
Lee Necaise, childhood/early childhood education
Auna Shadle, exercise science
Brenna Strickland, psychology
Maddy Taylor, exploratory/undeclared
Natural Bridge
Abigail Swanson, music education
Norfolk
Annabell Smith-Goolden, biology
North Lawrence
Kristen Crump, arts management
Deven Leggett, biology
Shane Murphy, literature/writing
Hannah Richards, exploratory/undeclared
Stephani Sherwood, childhood/early childhood education
Norwood
Jacqueline Butler, childhood/early childhood education
Alyssa Card, environmental science
Noah Dominy, geology
Andrew Hoover, interdisciplinary studies
CJ McGinnis, history
Madison McLean, sociology
Kaisyn Planty, childhood/early childhood education
David Scovil, business administration
Ogdensburg
Edgardo Aponte, sociology
Andre Battle, sociology
Deyshawn Bice, sociology
Mikey Bice, history
Mark Canada, sociology
Kiara Chase, arts management
Violeta DeGroat, childhood/early childhood education
Ellie Foster, mathematics
Shawn Granger, sociology
Desirae Graveline, psychology
Chauncy Johnson, sociology
Andre Jon-Hope, sociology
Riley Leonard, psychology
Patrick Mahoney, sociology
Sadie O’Neil, childhood/early childhood education
Kristian Perry, childhood/early childhood education
Tevin Richardson, sociology
Julia Rishe, exploratory/undeclared
John Rivera, sociology
Brandon Rodriguez, sociology
Koryn Rowe, mathematics
Justin Shaw, sociology
William Stradtman, sociology
Hope Switzer, psychology
Jake Winters, sociology
Christopher Wood, sociology
Molly Wright, literature/writing
Oswegatchie
Michaela Chartrand, psychology
Parishville
Kelly Bloom, environmental science
Brooke Hayes, psychology
Philadelphia
Levi Armes, history
Riana Jenne, history
Joseph Martin, music education
Potsdam
Sunny Ashenagar, business administration
Grace Austin, music education
Susan Baldwin, English literature
Jessi Blackmer, mathematics
Katrina Cutler, community health
Tim Davey, computer science
Jacob Fisher, mathematics
Pandora Gagliano, psychology
Mallory Greene, childhood/early childhood education
Olivia Huntley, criminal justice studies
William Jadlos, politics
Joey Lashomb, music education
Joseph Maroney, psychology
Samantha Marsh, psychology
James Meyers, English writing
Brooke Moore, speech communication
Natalie Pontikes, music business
Brandon Rawson, geology
Laura Schappert, biology
Karl Schreyer, computer science
Zachary Seitzer, criminal justice studies
Emilee Smith, childhood/early childhood education
Peyton Snell, childhood/early childhood education
Cameo Torres, business administration
Nick Vaccaro, history
Russell Van Hoesen, psychology
Robert Woods, archaeological studies
Kendra Wright, psychology
Redwood
Samuel Felicia, chemistry
Julia Jones, art education
Jake Lynch, business administration
Jayden Travers, literature/writing
Emmalee White, childhood/early childhood education
Richville
Rachel Vachev, psychology
Russell
Jesse Bullock, geology
St. Regis Falls
Christopher Alexander, biology
Conner Labar, business administration
Emma Stilwell, psychology
South Colton
Alaina Benot, biology
Star Lake
Tori Cote, psychology
Theresa
Jane Mattingly, biology
Matthew Peacock, business administration
Waddington
Anna Brady, childhood/early childhood education
Katie Fobare, childhood/early childhood education
Caleb Froats, music business
Trent Jones, criminal justice studies
Grace LePage, psychology
Watertown
Drew Autote, music education
Samantha Bearup, business administration
Haley Bowman, psychology
Jonathan Davis, business administration
Maggie Fredenburg, childhood/early childhood education
Hanna Misercola, childhood/early childhood education
John Phelps, business administration
Leah Rink, business administration
Cailey Roberts, childhood/early childhood education
Angela Rodriguez, childhood/early childhood education
Michael Skinnieri, art education
Abigail Sullivan, childhood/early childhood education
Vatressa Teamoh, music business
Winthrop
Abigail Lyon, childhood/early childhood education
Lindsey Phippen, childhood/early childhood education
Autumn Zellweger, exploratory/undeclared
