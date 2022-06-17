MALONE — No changes were made to the county’s gas tax after a public hearing held Thursday morning.
A small group of county residents in attendance at the meeting voiced their opposition to the proposed gas tax relief, expressing concerns over whether the measure would benefit consumers, and had worries about the loss of county tax revenue in the face of high inflation.
Donald Dabiew, D–Bombay, the board’s chair, said he wanted to get more public comment before the legislature comes to a decision on the issue.
“I would like to see a little more public comment,” Dabiew said, “I know we didn’t hear from a lot of the public, but we did hear from some and we will take that into consideration.”
Andrea M. Dumas, R–Malone, said she was willing to continue to discuss gas tax relief at future county meetings.
“We want to help at the pump. I know it is very controversial discussion out on the street with the distributors and the wholesalers, but we are concerned about taxpayers at the pump. We can only take care of our residents here, and something further up has to come from the state or federal government, we can only do what we do to support our taxpayers here,” Dumas said, “Right now everyone is struggling to pay for gas, fuel, food, their taxes. Eighty cents might not be a lot on a fill up, but to some people 80 cents is a lot.”
Paul A. Maroun, R–Tupper Lake, said the board would consider what was said during the morning’s public hearing moving forward.
Under the proposal discussed at Thursday’s public hearing, Franklin County would cap its gas tax on the first $3 a gallon for the final quarter of the calendar year, from October to December.
The county gets 4 cents per dollar under the current tax structure, according to Dabiew.
County Manager Donna J. Kissane said the gas tax issue will be on the board’s agenda when they reconvene on July 7.
Dabiew said the county’s budget should still be in good shape without the full gas tax in place for the final few months of the year, but with rising costs elsewhere the county may need more revenue than they initially budgeted for.
“We’ll still get the tax on up to $3, which is what we budgeted for, it wouldn’t impact the sales tax dollars, but we still expect other costs that we are going to see just like every homeowner,” Dabiew said, “We never budgeted for it, we never thought it would be a bonus. But why should we take that bonus away from the taxpayers?”
Kissane said she believed one of the concerns raised by the public was lost revenue from seasonal and Canadian visitors to the county.
“At the end of the day, it is not just Franklin County residents that purchase gas here,” Kissane said, “They’re saying we are losing a revenue source even if it is above the $3, I think that was the argument.”
Edward Lockwood, R–Malone, voiced support for the proposal to cap the county gas tax, addressing concerns that prices at the pump would increase in the wake of a county tax cap.
“Why wouldn’t we save the taxpayers, right now, any money we possibly can?” Lockwood said,
“I don’t understand why we wouldn’t. What am I missing? I really don’t understand. If the tax is reduced at the pump, the consumer will only pay tax up to $3, which is the budgeted amount. If gas is $5 a gallon that person is saving taxes.”
Paul A. Lauzon, D–Fort Covington, asked if money from the county gas tax could be put toward helping county residents pay for heat during the winter months.
“Why don’t we take the above $3 collected and put it in a fund and this winter we use it to help Franklin County people with fuel oil?” Lauzon said, “We saw it last year toward the end of the year. We had a big discussion about how can we help these people.”
The state’s gas tax relief, in effect through the end of the year, saves drivers 16 cents per gallon, while other counties across the state have approved their own gas tax suspensions.
Gregory A. Janisewski, D–Chateaugay, raised concerns that the state tax cut was not reaching the consumers it was intended to benefit.
“It’s already been proven once here. The state took their 16 cents off a gallon. In my little town of Chateaugay, gas went down and then it was back over $5,” Janisewski said, “We are saving our people next to nothing, the way I see it, and we are losing money.”
A press release on Thursday from the office of Letitia “Tish” James advised the state’s gas stations that they must comply with statewide requirements and any changes to the local tax rate.
“As gas prices surge nationwide, we are doing all we can to provide some financial relief for New Yorkers,” James said, “New York’s gas stations are required to suspend state and local taxes through the end of the year to help working families because every penny off will help offset the rising costs of gas.”
Under the Gas Tax Holiday Act of 2022, gas stations are required to suspend excise tax, prepaid sales tax, and state sales and use taxes on motor fuel and highway diesel to address the rising cost of fuel.
