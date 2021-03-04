BOMBAY — A structure fire in Bombay resulted in no injuries but damaged a home on State Route 95, Thursday morning, according to Bombay’s fire chief.
Bombay Fire Chief Mike Dufrane said fire crews were finishing overhaul work at the scene around noon, making sure flames were out and investigating the cause of the fire.
State Route 95 was closed to traffic, at the junction of County Route 32 and State Route 95, as fire crews worked to put out the flames.
Franklin County Communications dispatched the Bombay Fire Department to the scene, 1137 State Route 95, shortly before 10:30 a.m.
Also responding to the scene were crews from Bangor, Brushton, Dickinson, Fort Covington, Hogansburg/Akwesasne, and Moira.
