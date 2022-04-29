The Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club began the Junior League of the Spring Basketball program with action on Thomas P. Luckie Sr. Court each Tuesday. The opening game saw North Carolina outlast Syracuse 54-47 while the second game saw Duke register a 47-26 win over Virginia.
North Carolina was led by Trenton Power with 17 points and Amya LaFlair with 15 with William LaFlair contributing a solid floor game. Syracuse received 11 points from Noah White, 10 from Justin Robinson who used a nice touch around the basket and eight from Colt McAllister who knocked down two three-pointers.
Duke used a strong start on the way to their win. Ian Quinlan scored 14 points to lead the way with Jack Pike dropping in 13 including a 30-footer at the halftime buzzer. Ian Rose led Virginia with 11 points and Adam Rose added seven.
Players of the Week- Offensive- Trenton Power and Ian Quinlan,
Defensive- Colt McCallister and Rainer McCallus. Sportsmanship- Justin Robinson and Alex McCarney
North Carolina (54)- Power 7-1-0-17, Skidds 1-0-2, Richardson 3-0-6, LaFlair, W. 3-1-7, LaFlair, A. 7-1-0-15, McCallus 4-0-8, Totals 24-2-1-54
Syracuse (47)- Johnson 1-0-2, LaVier 1-0-2, Self 1-0-2, White 5-1-11, McKeever 1-0-2, Johnson, E- 1-0-2, Robinson 5-0-10, McAllister 1-2-0-8, Heaton 3-2-8 Totals 19-2-3-47
---------
Duke (47) - Pharoh 2-1-0-7, Pike 4-1-2-13, Quinlan 7-0-14, Baker 1-1-0-5, Ashlaw, D 2-0-4, Ashlaw T. 2-0-4 Totals 18-3-2-47
Virginia (26) - Rose, I 4-3-11, Rose, A 3-1-7, Austin 1-1-1-6
Shampine 1-0-2 Totals- 9-1-5-26
Standings- North Carolina 1-0-1-3, Duke 1-0-1-3, Syracuse 0-1-1-1, Virginia 0-1-1-1
May 3: 7:15 p.m. - Syracuse vs. Virginia, 8:15 p.m. - Duke vs. North Carolina
SENIOR LEAGUE
Senior League action opened up last Wednesday evening with the Nets and the Bucks recording high scoring wins. Next weeks schedule at Thomas P. Luckie Sr. Court will see the Pacers taking on the Bucks at 7:15 p.m. and the Lakers facing the Nets at 8 p.m.
Bucks (80) Lakers (70)- The Bucks used a 29-point second quarter as the springboard to the win. Jared Donaldson used some strong finishes on his way to a game high 32 points. Ethan Platte added 18 and Rainer McCallus nine. The Lakers were led by Justice McIntyre with 28 hitting four three-pointers in the second half and 11 each from Scott Oshier and Lucca LaBella.
Bucks (80)- Donaldson 13-1-3-32, Flack 0-2-0-6, McCallus 3-1-0-9, Platte 9-0-18, Kench 3-0-6, Graveline 2-1-5, Peterson 2-0-4 Totals- 32-4-4-80
Lakers (70)- McIntyre- 7-4-2-28, LaBella 5-1-11, Green 2-0-2, Morrill 3-2-0-12, Small 2-0-4, Oshier 3-1-2-11 Totals 22-7-5-80
Nets (83) Pacers (53)- The Nets used a well-balanced attach which saw four players in double figures on the way to the win. Ethan Platte led the way with 17 points with Chris Ashlaw adding 15 and Bryce Redmond and Aaron Woodcock scoring 13. The Pacers were led by Nate Mashaw with 17 points and Carson Ramie adding 9.
Nets (83)- Platte, E 7-1-0-17, Platte, C. 3-0-6, Polniak 2-0-4, Redmond 6-1-13, Ashlaw 6-1-0-15, Graveline, C. 4-0-8, Graveline W. 3-1-7, Woodcock 4-5-13. Totals 35-2-7-83
Pacers (53)- Davison 2-0-4, Belisle S. 2-0-4, Belisle, W. 3-1-7, Perkins 1-2-4, Mashaw 2-3-4-17, Ramie 3-1-0-9, Peterson 1-1-3, Worden 1-1-0-5 Totals- 15-5-8-53
Players of the Week: Offensive- Jared Donaldson, Justice McIntyre
Defensive- Bryce Redmond, Lucca LaBella. Sportsmanship- Shea Polniak, Jacob Peterson
Standings- Bucks 1-0-1-3, Nets 1-0-1-3, Pacers 0-1-1-1, Lakers 0-1-1-1
Players of the Week
