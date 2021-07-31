Cooper Rutherford allowed just two hits pitching four scoreless innings for Lisbon and Connor Flack gained a three-inning save.
Flack also doubled in the contest where Lucas Gravlin singled and doubled with an RBI and Coby Mills drove in three runs with two singles.
Gabriel Smith singled in two runs and Caleb Ghize also singled.
O. Malone doubled in a run for Norfolk and C. Liebfred stroked an RBI single.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.