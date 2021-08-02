The 18U semi-finals will be played on Tuesday with Gouverneur drawing the top seed. Gouverneur hosts Canton and Massena will host Edwards-Knox.
OGD PITCHERS GO DISTANCE
Ogdensburg received complete games from Cam Griffith, Alex Mitchell and Ryan Mitchell in a 24-1 win over Norwood-Norfolk and a 7-1, 6-1 sweep over Potsdam in a doubleheader.
Ogd 24 - N-N 1: Cam Griffith struck out eight batters in a one-hitter and Seth Sholette and Madden West and Luca LaBella all doubled and singled to lead the winning offense. Nicholi Ramsdell tripled and Griffith and Alex Mitchell singled.
Ogd 7 - Potsdam 1: Alex Mitchell fashioned an eight-strikeout two-hitter and Luca LaBella and Dylan Sovie doubled and singled to lead the offensive support. Jacob Farley and Seth Sholette singled twice and Alex Mitchell added a single.
Ogd 6 - Potsdam 1: Ryan Mitchell struck out eight in a one-hitter and Nicholi Ramsdell belted a three-run double to spark the offense. Jacob Farley singled twice, Rowan Heaton doubled and Luca LaBella, Cam Griffith and Trent Power all added singles.
LISBON TOPS N-N
Cooper Rutherford allowed just two hits pitching four scoreless innings for Lisbon and Connor Flack gained a three-inning save.
Flack also doubled in the contest where Lucas Gravlin singled and doubled with an RBI and Coby Mills drove in three runs with two singles.
Gabriel Smith singled in two runs and Caleb Ghize also singled.
O. Malone doubled in a run for Norfolk and C. Liebfred stroked an RBI single.
