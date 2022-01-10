The Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club gained its first home win of the season and third straight Franklin CYO Basketball League victory on Sunday with a 42-34 decision over Bangor at the Tom Luckie Sr. Court on Sunday.
The OBGC took a 9-0 first quarter lead and built their margin to as many as 16 points but Bangor, operating with just five players, staged a series of gritty comebacks led by a game-high 21 points by Brode Law.
“The guys played pretty well but just didn’t finish well. We just have to keep working on that,” said OBGC Ryan Geary after his team prevailed with excellent offensive balance and timely scoring off the bench.
Nevin Perkins led the winners with 11, Bryce Redmond and Colin Brenno each netted seven. Scotty Oshier netted six with timely 3s in the third and fourth quarter and Zach Easton also scored six with three drives through traffic and Ryan Warchol dropped in six.
Konner St. Mary tallied eight points for Bangor and Camden Preve added five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.