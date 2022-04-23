After a two-year absence due to COVID the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club Spring Basketball program will resume action Monday, April 25 at 3:30 p.m. with a clinic for all Elementary League participants.
Clinics will be held every Monday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. given by area coaches and players. League action in the Elementary League will see the SEC playing on Wednesdays and the Big 10 on Thursday afternoons.
An Introductory Program for K-2nd graders will be held every Tuesday afternoon from 3:30-4:30 p.m. with skills, drills and the lower baskets being used.
The Junior League will see action on Tuesday evenings, with the Sr. League on Wednesday evenings with players from Ogdensburg, Heuvelton, Lisbon, Gouverneur and Harrisville participating. The leagues will conclude in early mid-June with the hopes of possibly using the new Preston C. Carlisle Youth Athletic Center for late season action.
The club will also offer basketball open gym on Thursday evenings from 7:15-8:30 p.m. for girls in 6th-12th grade that wish to participate.
ELEMENTARY
SEC ROSTERS
Kentucky: Brody Montroy, Noa Kirby, Madison Legault, Colbie O’Shea, Owen Liscum, Bryce Liscum, Zander Power, Carson Trim.
Tennessee: Natalie Gladle, Dawson Bell, Vanessa Thomas, Kammen Ellard, Echo Bouchey, Duke Decker, Caelm Rider.
Arkansas: JP Decker, Brooklyn Decker, Hudson Belisle, Tyler Davis, Allayah Mallette, Jacob Green, Lucas Halpin, Jamar Richer.
Florida: Owen Redmond, Bentley Martin, Ryder Charlton, Kylie Quinlan, Jalen Backus, Chase Rider, Cormac Rider.
OPENING GAMES
April 27: 3:30 - Kentucky vs Arkansas, 4 p.m.- Tennessee vs Florida.
May 4: 3:30 - Tenn vs Arkansas, Kentucky vs Florida.
BIG 10 ROSTERS
Michigan: Tripp Stark, Mason Miller, Caden Seeley, Rowen McAllister, Frank Barr, Brielle Wallace, Kendall Schofell, Cadence Ashley.
Purdue: Isiah Warner, Ro Ro Self, Jacob Kennedy, Colbie Frank, Savanah Cardinal, Owen Rose, Emma Henry.
Indiana: Jocelyn Tulip, Claire Shellenberger, Annabell Pray, Colt O’Brien, Crews O’Brien, Levi Jones, Tayah Johnson, Aubree Lawton.
Ohio State: Dustin Bennett, Sawyer Denny, Peyton Rishe, Gaylee Ford, London Davock, Dominic Butterfield, Luke White.
OPENING GAMES
April 28: 3:30 - Michigan vs Indina, 4 p.m.- Purdue vs Ohio State,
May 5: 3:30 - Ohio State vs Indiana, 4 p.m.- Michigan vs Purdue.
JUNIOR ROSTERS
Duke: James Furgison, Summer June, Grady Pharoah, Jack Pike, Maximus Farrand, Ian Quinlan. Eddy Baker, Alex McCarney, Dylan Ashlaw, Tyler Ashlaw.
Virginia: Tate Estes, Ian Rose, Adam Rose, Jorden Richer, Uriah Austin, Haley Schmidt, Abigail Shampine, Ayden Lynch, Ashton Cardinal, Conor Small.
Syracuse: Trent Johnson, Skylar Self, Noah White, Torrin McKeever, Justin Robinson, Colt McAllister, Peyton Tulip, Hunter Lavier, Rowyn Heaton, Elijah Johnson.
North Carolina: Ayden Casey, Donovan Sauders, Trenton Power, Michael Skidds, Carson Fonda, Gavin Richardson, William LaFlair, Amya LaFlair, Rainer McCallus.
OPENING GAMES
April 26: 7:15 - SU vs UNC, 8 p.m.- Duke vs Virginia.
May 3: 7:15 p.m. - SU vs Virginia, 8 p.m. - SU vs Duke.
SENIOR NBA
Lakers: Cameron Toland, Justice McIntyre, Lucca LaBella, Archie Green, Blake Morrill, Tyler Small, Scott Oshier, Carter Lavier, River McCallus.
Nets: Ethan Platte, Caleb Platte, Shea Polniak, Bryce Redmond, Landyn Ashlaw, Chris Ashlaw, Connor Graveline, William Graveline.
Bucks: Jared Donaldson, Kaleb Dawley, Michael Myers, Conor Flack, Nigel Kench, Andrew Loffler, Nolan Sullivan, Tanner Sullivan.
Pacers: Connor O’Shea, Nick Davison, JC DeGroat, Sawyer Belisle, Walker Belisle, Alex Worden, Nevin Perkins, Nate Mashaw, Carson Ramie.
OPENING GAMES
April 27: 7:15 - Lakers vs Bucks, 8 p.m.- Pacers vs Nets.
May 4: 7:15 p.m. - Pacers vs Bucks, 8 p.m.- Lakers vs Nets.
