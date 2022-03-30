The midget team of the Ogdensburg Minor Hockey Association recently placed third in the Tier III 16U New State Amateur Hockey Tournament which was held at Amherst. The Leafs advanced to the states after placing first in the Northern Zone playdowns earlier in the winter.
The Leafs went 7-1 in home and home games with zone rivals. They went 2-0 against Watertown, Norwood-Norfolk, North Franklin and split with the Adirondack 46ers of Malone who moved on to the states after placing second in the zone competition.
The OMHA Leafs won their first two state games and reached the cross-over round where they bowed out with a 2-2 record. The Leafs were guided by Head Coach Paul Wert and Assistant Coaches John Hynes, Rick Jacobs, Dave Doyle and Michael Ramsdell, who worked with the goalies.
They downed the Lockport Lock Monsters 4-1 and the Bedford Bears 6-3, dropped a 3-1 decision to the South Westchester Black Hawks and then fell to Milbrook Youth Hockey 4-1 in the cross-over round where the Leafs’ Ty Jacobs made 42 saves.
Both South Westchester and Milbrook used open net goals to secure the victory and move into the state finals.
“The played very good defense and we got great goaltending to contain some high-scoring teams. Mike Ramsdell worked with the goalies and deserves a lot of credit,” said Coach Wert. “The guys went to the states looking to win the title and played very hard. South Westchester scored an empty goal in a very close game and the guys battled back twice against Milbrook who scored two empty netters.”
The bulk of team are members of OFA’s Section 10 Division II runner-up squad. Members of the squad are: Griffin Wert (D), Colin Hynes (F), Dylan Irvine (F), Nathan Woods (F), Bryan Doser (F), Connor Brown (F), Drew Blevins (F), Gabe Clark (D), Connor Griffith (F), Peyton Brouse (F), Theodore Hewko (F), Jack Mills (F), Reid Doyle (F) and Nicholi Ramsdell (D).
Ty Jacobs went the distance in goal in all four games backed by Landon Denner.
Drew Blevins and Reid Doyle are Heuvelton Central student-athletes who played on Canton Central’s Section 10 Division I Championship team through a merger agreement. Colin Hynes enjoyed a strong season for the Alexandria Bay-Thousand Islands Central Islanders.
“We are very happy that we were able to do so well with kids from our association. Drew Blevins and Reid Doyle played in the Ogdensburg Minor Hockey Association before playing for Canton in high school and Colin Hynes played with us over the years,” said Coach Wert. “This group has made the states every year since doing it as Pee Wees in 2018. We are making plans to field 16U and 18U teams next year and look to make states with both.”
Ogd 4 - Lockport 1: Jack Mills and Drew Blevins scored two goals to spark the victory back-stopped by a 29-save effort from Ty Jacobs. Mills scored from Dylan Irvine and later connected off assists from Camden Griffith and Gabe Clark.
Blevins finished off a two-way passing play from Nicholi Ramsdell and Nate Woods and netted the final goal from Camden Griffith.
Ogd 6 - Bedford 3: The Leafs outscored the Bears 5-2 to erase a 2-1 first period deficit. Jack Mills scored in all three periods to fashion a hat trick. He scored from Drew Blevins in the first period, Nicholi Ramsdell in the second period and connected unassisted in the third period. Colin Hynes and Drew Blevins also produced second period goals off assists from Gabe Clark and Dylan Irvine. Nicholi Ramsdell netted a third period goal from Jack Mills.
Ty Jacobs handled 25 saves in the Leafs’ goal.
South Westchester 4 - Ogd 1: Dylan Irvine scored the lone Leafs’ goal from Jack Mills and Nicholi Ramsdell and Ty Jacobs finished with 27 saves.
Milbrook 3 - Ogd 1: Ty Jacobs stopped 42 shots in goal and Dylan Irvine scored the lone Leafs’ goal from Colin Hynes.
