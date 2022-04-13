The Waddington Minor League officials are seeking a few more children to play 5/6 baseball. Currently between the Madrid and Waddington communities there are 19 players signed up... too many for one team, but not quite enough for two teams.
The registration link has been reactivated.
Anyone wishing to sign up should do so at: https://form.jotform.com/220694689129166...
