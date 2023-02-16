NCCC to host Campus Visit Days Feb. 21-24
SARANAC LAKE — North Country Community College will welcome prospective students and their families to all its locations — Malone, Saranac Lake, Ticonderoga and Akwesasne — for Campus Visit Days events, the college announced recently in a news release.
Running Feb. 21 to 24, Campus Visit Days offer an opportunity for visitors to tour classrooms and facilities, meet with members of the admissions and financial aid offices, program faculty and others who will help support them throughout their college experience, the release said.
Prospective students will be able to learn about the 25 degree and certificate programs the college offers, student life activities, support services, athletic programs and more, the release said, and attendees will receive a free meal, giveaways/prizes, and coupons to the college bookstore.
“Campus Visit Days are a great opportunity for prospective students and their families to experience North Country’s environment, faculty, and staff in a very personalized way,” Kyle Johnston, vice president for marketing and enrollment, said in the release. “Students are encouraged to immerse themselves in the campus community to determine if it is the best fit for them, since this is one of the biggest decisions that they will make as young adults.”
To sign up for Campus Visit Days, or to schedule a visit at another time, go to www.nccc.edu/visit.
