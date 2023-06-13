North Country Draft Horse Club held a single horse pull at Copenhagen Fire Hall May 22.
In the lightweight category, pulling 2,600 pounds, Tom, owned by Bill Thomas took the top prize.
Pulling pulled 2,900 pounds, Hammer owned by Randy Nicol won in the heavyweight division.
The club is holding an open draft horse show, Saturday, June 17, at the Stone Mills Agricultural Museum, LaFargeville, There are halter, riding, obstacle, hitch and farm classes
