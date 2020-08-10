The North Country Junior Golf Tour will be hosting tournaments on Tuesday, August 18 at the Potsdam Town and Country Club, and Tuesday, August 25, at the Partridge Run Golf Course in Canton.
Both events are open to golfers ages 18-under. To be eligible, all golfers must have their average scores for 2020 verified by their local golf professional, course operator or coach. For players ages 12-under, the cut-off score is 60 for nine holes. For those ages 13-18, the qualifying score is below 110 for 18 holes. Golfers must also be aware of golf etiquette and the rules of the game.
There will be three ages groups for the two upcoming tournaments - 12-under, 13-15, 16-18.
The cost is $20 per tournament and entries must be submitted to the Potsdam Town and Country Club by Sunday, August 16.
Each golfer must submit a registration form and medical waiver that is available online at the tour’s Facebook page.
For more information, call the Potsdam Town and Country Club at (315) 265-2141.
