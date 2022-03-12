North country people
Careers
Dr. Miguel Rivera, board certified physician, has joined the staff of Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, as a nocturnist hospitalist. Dr. Rivera earned a medical degree from Universidad Ibero Americana Medical School, Dominican Republic. He is a member of the American Medical Association.
Colleges
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY Oswego: Corrissa M. Ricard, Lyons Falls, broadcasting and mass communication; Shauna R. Rice, Castorland, wellness management; Zachary J. Zubrzycki, Lowville, broadcasting and mass communication; Jennifer R. Akissi, Fort Drum, political science; Caydee M. Blanekship, Antwerp, finance and economics; Carson Bruner, Deferiet, broadcasting and mass communication; Nicholas A. Chapman, Watertown, broadcasting and mass communication; Ema E. Davis, Sackets Harbor, childhood education; Valerie C. Denren, Watertown, graphic design; Autumn Harris, Mannsville, psychology; Sydney I. Havens, Watertown, broadcasting and mass communication; Mackenzie Hull, Watertown, wellness management; Remmington S. Johnson, Watertown, creative writing; Sarah N. Kamide, Watertown, business administration; Seth T. Kaufmann, Carthage, business administration; Bryce E. Levac, Rodman, creative writing; Kylie S. Moulton, Rodman, accounting; Rachel R. Newell, Henderson, applied mathematical economics; Noah S. Newton, Adams, computer science; Noah Ramer, Watertown, communication and social interaction and cinema and screen studies; Aliza Q. Sovie, Watertown, business administration; Hollace J. Stevens, Belleville, psychology; and Ethan S. Stinson, Adams, cinema and screen studies and journalism.
The following north country residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Oswego: Cameron M. Boliver, Croghan, human development; Shane A. Gladle, Martinsburg, criminal justice; Matthew W. Grajek, Copenhagen, accounting; Kylie Guyette, Copenhagen, business administration; Bryanna J. Hoppel, Castorland, human resource management; Abigayle R. Liendecker, Turin, childhood education; Keely M. Marriott, Croghan, marketing; Taylor S. Moore, Castorland, childhood education; Nicolas Sawler, Lowville, accounting; Lukas Sullivan, Copenhagen, business administration; Kamryn K. Barnes, LaFargeville, childhood education; Elaina N. Berlin, Adams, anthropology; Jacob F. Bombard, Chaumont, adolescence education; Jessica Bourcy, Clayton, business administration; Andrew T. Brislan, Carthage, criminal justice; Morgan E. Buchanan, Adams, marketing; Slater M. Bushen, Three Mile Bay, biochemistry; Jolene C. Deily, Watertown, graphic design; Collin R. Ditch, Sackets Harbor, sociology; Sofia Gray, Sackets Harbor, biology; Weston G. Gray, Philadelphia, criminal justice; Gabriella C. Greene, Watertown, human development; James Hough, Watertown, theatre; Taylor Hudon, Alexandria Bay, psychology; Ike P. Jamieson, Watertown, criminal justice; Katelynn A. Kron, Three Mile Bay, childhood education; John F. Kuba, Philadelphia, computer science; Jennifer C. Lapp, Watertown, music; Scott A. Lowry, Watertown, adolescence education; Reagan E. Lundy, Carthage, criminal justice; Matthew J. Murrock, Watertown, business administration; Brooklynn Newcombe, Dexter, adolescence education, Spanish; Colin J. Noftsier, Carthage, graphic design; Olivia Ososkalo, Chaumont, adolescence education; Gabrielle M. Rarick, Watertown, business administration; Makenna L. Reardon, Watertown, accounting; Joel F. Santos, Watertown, software engineering; Alexandra R. Steele, Great Bend, childhood education; Thomas R. Turgeon, Clayton, broadcasting and mass communication; Alyxandra N. Tuten, Watertown, graphic design, creative writing; Ethan T. Uliano, Watertown, computer science; Kaylee M. Van Alstyne, Cape Vincent, marketing; and Hayden E. Wentworth, Adams Center, broadcasting and mass communication.
Paisley Ashland, LaFargeville, was named to the fall semester dean’s list for Delaware Valley University, Foylestown, Pa.
Winners
Winners of the 1000 Islands Winter Arts Festival, hosted by Orion Art Gallery and Sutio, have been announced:
First place, two-dimensional painting — Jerry Merrill, Rodman, “Mama Moose”
First place, photography — Jeff Mandigo, Watertown, “Snowlight”
First place, 3-D jewelry and beadwork — Lucinda McGinty, Redwood, “Snowflakes in Ice,” necklace
First place, 3-D ceramics — Kristy Hoover, Watertown, “Turquois Ceramic Set”
Snow sculpting:
First place — Kelly Curry and Melissa Cocomello, “River Rats”
Second place — Serge Seguin and Kristy Hoover, “Octopus”
Third place — Bill Christopherson, “Sponge Bob”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.