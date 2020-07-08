North country people
River Hospital and River Family Health Center welcomed Nicole Coates, FNP-C, and Meredith Lastra, RPA-C, at the primary care practice, 4 Fuller Street, Alexandria Bay.
SUNY Canton honored several students during their eighth annual specialty awards ceremony: Ashley M. Peggs, Canton, junior, health care management, Humanitarian Award; Abigail E. Savage, Canton, senior, veterinary technology, Heritage Award; Jordan Adams, Chaumont, sophomore, practical nursing, Phoenix Award; Madison N. Cazziol, Hammond, freshman, undeclared, Humanitarian Award; Sierra Bell, Lisbon, junior, veterinary technology, Heritage Award; Miranda Bulriss, Lisbon, sophomore, applied psychology, Phoenix Award; Caprice M. Ladue, Massena, sophomore, liberal arts — general studies, Spirit of Success Award; Rebecca S. Lobdell, Massena, sophomore, individual studies, nursing, Phoenix Award; Colin Seidl, Massena, senior, nursing, Humanitarian Award; Ellen L. Deshaw, Nicholville, freshman, individual studies, nursing, Humanitarian Award; Jordan R. Miller, Ogdensburg, junior, health and fitness promotion, Phoenix Award; and Brooke Oshier, Ogdensburg, sophomore, nursing, Humanitarian Award.
Jefferson Community College, Watertown, has presented SUNY 2020 Chancellor’s Awards for Student Excellence to Rebekah E. Widrick, Lowville; and Sarah M. Wilder, Copenhangen.
Ms. Widrick will receive an associate degree in accounting this fall. She serves as the student trustee on the college’s board of trustees, is a member of the budget and planning committee and is on the president’s advisory council. She serves as treasurer of the business/hospitality and tourism club and as vice president of the art club.
Ms. Wilder will receive an associate degree in business administration. She received president’s list honors each semester with a perfect grade point average and received the Outstanding Business Student A.S. Potsdam Award. She is a member of Tau Xi chapter of PTK and National Society of Leadership Success.
Presley Bryant, DeKalb Junction, received the President’s Certificate of Recognition for Community Engagement from Buffalo State College.
Noah Dorchester, Carthage, received the Iris Leadership Award from Elmira College.
Abigail Elman, Massena, was inducted into Pi Mu Epsilon at Nazareth College, Rochester.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Columbia (Mo.) College: Roksoliana Pelchat, Fishers Landing; Correene Moore, Fort Drum; and Deborah Boyanski and Jeffrey Loehr, both of Watertown.
The following north country residents were inducted into Phi Alpha Theta at SUNY Potsdam: Tabitha Brown, Heuvelton; Emily Massa, Plessis; Deb Rawdon, Potsdam; Rory Sixberry, Potsdam; and Tyler Widrick, Lowville.
Winners were selected at the View Central Adirondack Art Show which was held April 25 to May 31 in Old Forge.
Masters Division Awards, in memory of Edna V. Tillman
First place — “Purgatory Pass,” by Greg Klein
Second place — “Winter Stream” by Ann Larsen
Third place — “Word Warrior,” by Catherine Ellsworth
Outstanding Ceramic — “Word Warrior,” by Catherine Ellsworth
Outstanding Abstract, in memory of Virginia and Joseph Di Fazio — “Circular Reasoning,” by Thomas Slocum
Outstanding Landscape — “Winter Stream,” by Ann Larsen
Outstanding Portrait, Masters Division
“Down Reflection,” by Mary Jean Bland
“Solar Sisters,” by Martha Deming
“Climbing Lessons,” by Tami Elise
“Spash Down,” by Linda Davis Reed
“Rusting Jungle,” by Mark Schrader
“Circular Reasoning,” by Thomas Slocum
“Circle of Life -2,” by Sherrie Turkheimer
Open Show Awards:
First place — “Cherry Top Table,” by Chris Mays
Second place — “Gentle Waves,” by Carol Adamec
Third place — “Red Bellied Woodpecker,” by Allen Cretney
Drawing/Printmaking/Mixed Media:
First place — “Blue Eyes Blind,” by Robert Imundo
Second place — “Self Portrait,” by Derek McNally
Third place — “Footlights,” by Lynda Naske
Painting:
First place — “Ice Fractures,” by Judith H. Levins
Second place — “Orange Reflections,” by Michiko Taylor
Third place — “Fishing Trip,” by Stephen Fletcher
Photography:
First place — “Blue Ice,” by Joseph Wild
Second place — “The Last Heron,” by Frank Vlossak
Third place — “Stream of Light,” by Sarah Walsemann
