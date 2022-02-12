North country people
Armed Forces
Gary Clarkson, Watertown, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion 108th Infantry, was recently promoted in the Army National Guard to private first class.
Careers
Brian Mullen was recently appointed indirect dealer relationship manager at SeaComm, Massena. Mr. Mullen has held several posisions in the financial sector, including as branch supervisor.
Julian Alteri, financial advisor, was recently promoted to resident manager at Morgan Stanley, Watertown. Mr. Alteri, with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2015 and native of Watertown, earned a bachelor’s degree from Utica College.
Cori Wilhelm, SUNY Canton library director, was recently appointed program manager for the office of library and information services. Ms. Wilhelm joined SUNY Canton in 2006 as an admissions counsellor, later appointed assistant director. She became an assistant librarian in 2012 and promoted to assistant library director before moving to library director in 2016.
Tristen J. Robinson, recently joined the Lebaudy Law Office PC, an Oswego-based law firm with a second office in Watertown. Ms. Robinson previously worked for Conboy Law Firm, Watertown, for three years, and will continue to focus on real estate, estate planning and estate administration legal services, and services related to sealing criminal records out of the Watertown office.
Colleges
The following north country graduates were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Alfred State College: Eden Vaughn, Belleville Henderson Central School; Harrison Scott, Carthage Central School; Trevor Gydesen, Indian River Central School, Philadelphia; Andrew Eichhorn, LaFargeville Central School; Hayley Timerman, LaFargeville Central School; Dalton Finster, Beaver River Central School, Beaver Falls; Trenten Dosztan, Lowville Academy and Central School; Cade Van Buren, Madrid-Waddington Central School, Madrid; and Gabriel Matthis, Potsdam Central School.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Siena College, Loudonville: Mars Allen, Watertown; Cole Allen, Massena; Kallie Bauter, Port Leyden; Sydney Levison, Norwood; and Briar Schweinsberg, Brantingham.
Lauren Shipp, Potsdam, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Delaware, Newark, Del.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY Potsdam: Hannah Greco, Massena, exploratory/undeclared; Allexa Weeks, Ogdensburg, physics; Marissa Johnston, Madrid, psychology; Molly Proper, Massena, psychology; Angella St. Denis, Norwood, criminal justice studies; Joseph Maroney, Potsdam, psychology; Joseph Schirmer, Ogdensburg, psychology; Teeghan Bell, Ogdensburg, exploratory/undeclared; Desirae Graveline, Ogdensburg, psychology; Hunter Beach, Redwood, exploratory/undeclared; and Luigi Cappellino, Ogdensburg, sociology.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of New England, Biddeford and Portland, Maine: Jordyn Holbrook, Burke; Sadie Garceau, Chazy; Peyton Sammons, LaFargeville; and Alissa Lawson, Peru.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville: Ethan Fitzgerald, Constableville; Jared Ortlieb, Lowville; Caleb Smith, Watertown; Abbigayle Kubis, Watertown; Madison Holden Cook, Colton; Keeley Riley, Dexter; Rachel Davis, LaFargeville; Benjamin Sprague, Norfolk; and Alana McDonald, Potsdam.
The following north country residents earned degrees from the University of Maryland, Adelphi, Md.: Jimmy Lim, Fort Drum, associate degree; Ivan Molina, Black River, associate degree; Miguel Alvarez, Mannsville, associate degree; Michael Wilson, Fort Drum, associate degree; Gabriel Caliz, Fort Drum, associate degree; Kody Washek, Fort Drum, associate degree; Michael Padilla, Copenhagen, associate degree; Matthew Lott, Fort Drum, associate degree; Joshua Christie, Dexter, bachelor’s degree, English; Donald Waters, Fort Drum, bachelor’s degree, business administration; and James Alonzo, Fort Drum, bachelor’s degree, computer networks and cybersecurity.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam: Abbigail Dent, Canton, psychology; Patrick Hoelmel, Dexter, history; Kate-Lyn Waldrif, Chase Mills, psychology; and Megan Wemett, Potsdam, literature/writing.
Jacquelynn Grinnell, Carthage, was named to the fall semester president’s list at Muskingum University, New Concord, Ohio.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hamilton College, Clinton: Sidney Molnar, Norfolk, mathematics and physics; Rorie Newman, Rensselaer Falls; Lelan O’Brien, Black River, government; Michael Peebles, Lowville, neuroscience; and Arianna Robertson, Watertown, French and fracophone studies and literature.
Spencer Lavin, Watertown, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hofstra University, Hempstead.
Rebecca Anne Welsch, Canton, was named to the fall semester president’s list at Washburn University, Topeka, Kan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.