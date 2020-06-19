North country people
The following north country members of the Army National Guard received promotions: Darin Burroughs, Felts Mills, Company A (Distribution), 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to first sergeant; Travis Nisbet, Clayton, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to sergeant; and Donald Santamoor, Hammond, Company C, Recruiting and Retention, sergeant 1st class.
The following north country members of the Army National Guard re-enlisted service: Cpl. Michael Sourwine, Watertown, 222nd Military Police Company; Master Sgt. Mark Dobransky, Carthage, Joint Force Headquarters; Sgt. 1st Class Brian Arbuckle, Canton, Company B, 2-108th Infantry; Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Todd, Redwood, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2-108th Infantry; Sgt. Eric Carson, Lowville, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2-108th Infantry; and Spc. Isiah Taylor, Evans Mills, Headquarters and Service Company, 642nd Support Battalion.
Spc. Mason Schloop, Dexter, reenlisted in the Army National Guard, serving with the 1427th Transportation Company.
Chad Varney, Potsdam, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hamilton College, Clinton.
Clarissa Perry, Sackets Harbor, was named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY Brockport. Ms. Perry, daughter of Timothy and Terry Marie Perry, Sackets Harbor, graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in 2019.
James Luke, Watertown, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Boston (Mass.) University.
The following north country residents have joined one of SUNY Canton’s competitive esports teams: Alexis J. Hervin, Potsdam, All-Women’s Overwatch Team; Samantha Moore, Potsdam, All-Women’s Overwatch Team; Brandon McPherson, Massena, Fortnite Team; Garrett Bresett, Ogdensburg, League of Legends Team; Logan Coggins, Redwood, League of Legends Team; Zachary L. Gould, Croghan, League of Legends Team; Alec Knowles, Parishville, League of Legends Team; Dana Olmstead, Ogdensburg, Overwatch Team; Chris A. Ouellette, Russell, Overwatch Team; Kevin C. Smith, Nicholville, Overwatch Team; Dillan Domagala, Lowville, Rainbow Six Siege Team; Brandon Prusinowski, Lowville, Rocket League Team; Kyle S. Chen, Raymondville, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Team; and Nathan R. Lafary, Watertown, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Team.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology: Wenxuan Zhou, Antwerp, computer engineering; Andrew Gosselin, Rodman, biomedical engineering; Stefan Nortz, Lowville, electrical engineering; Erica Delles, Carthage, biology; Mallory Bridge, Antwerp, software engineering; Aaron Kesner, Brasher Falls, mechanical engineering; Valerie Clark, Potsdam, film and animation; Syvanna Elk, Hammond, psychology; Noah Goldie, Canton, applied mathematics; Travis White, Russell, interior design; Annie Yang, Potsdam, graphic design; Spencer Thomas, Edwards, electrical engineering; John Albrecht, Theresa, computer engineering; Dustin Grant, Potsdam, electrical engineering; Kelsey Lawton, Natural Bridge, biology; Zachary Scott, Russell, engineering exploration; Nadia Moore, Chaumont, bioinformatics and computational biology; Melissa Nortz, Lowville, physician assistant; Tucker Wells, Adams, photographic and imaging arts; William Spicer, Henderson, business administration-finance; Leilani Seegars, Watertown, mechanical engineering technology; Mary Young, Waddington, mechanical engineering; Maeve Wells, Brasher Falls, biomedical sciences; Morgan Brenon, Watertown, business administration-marketing; and Matthew Hulbert, Lowville, biomedical sciences.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University at Albany: Lara Podvin, Adams Center; Aidan Hennessey, Black River; Sidney Guerard and Setcher Krywanczyk, both of Brasher Falls; Victoria Pacini, Brownville; Quinn Gaffney and Kalie Sposato, both of Clayton; Cameron Duffield, Dannemora; Shane Grill, Evans Mills; Madison Gregg, Hannawa Falls; Jacqueline Robinson, Heuvelton; Jillian Benedict, Hogansburg; Cooper Holmes and Lauren Rossi, Lake Placid; Kaitlyn Burke, Malone; Arieana Kirkey, Massena; Jace O’Connor, Mooers; Emmalie Ladouceur and Kailie McLear, both of Ogdensburg; Robert Muncil, Oswegatchie; Hannah Heisler, Philadelphia; Melanie Atkinson, Potsdam; Brianna Donohoe, Pulaski; Caleb Brown, Sandy Creek; Hannah Brogan and Elijah Paye, both of Saranac Lake; Cierra Maring, Connor McDowell, Amanda McElheran, Mitchell Netto, Ceyden O’Hara and Claire Stackel, all of Watertown; and Peter Hager, Wellesley Island.
Ciara Bates, Edwards, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, Ill.
Mekayla Fountaine, Massena, was named to the fall semester president’s list at the University of Hartford, West Hartford, Conn.
Caitlin Brown, Watertown, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at LIM College, New York City.
Abigail Duffy, Clayton, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Nazareth College, Rochester.
Steven R. Hatchell II, Watertown, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Empire State College, Saratoga Springs.
The Potsdam Kiwanis Club recently inducted Judith Allen as their newest member at the group’s Feb. 25 meeting. Ms. Allen, a retired teacher, recently moved to the Potsdam area with her husband.
Adirondack Life magazine has announced winners of their annual photography contest:
Grand prize — Stefanie Obkirchner, Amsterdam, “Reverse Angle”
Landscape category:
First place — Karen Millspaugh, Bergen, “Foggy Morning HIke”
Second place — Karl Fisher, Cary, N.C., “Beutiful Summer Afternoon on Indian Lake”
Third place — Janice Prichett, Clifton Park, “Morning Sky”
People and Places category:
First place — Chris McManus, Norwalk, Conn., “Late in Long Lake”
Second place — Donald Kautz, Lancaster, Pa., “Spitfire Sunrise”
Third place — Brad Wenskoski, Cohoes, “Man for all Seasons, Traverse v13,”
Wildlife category:
First place — Scott Yakey, Plattsburgh, “Late April Snow”
Second place — Ben Slomovic, Canandaigua, “I’ll Show Myself Out”
Third place — John Hales, Chestertown, “Hide and Seek”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.