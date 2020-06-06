Derek J. Farr, 42, was charged Friday by Lowville police with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment. Mr. Farr was arrested after police received a report from a motorist who said he had a confrontation with Mr. Farr, during which Mr. Farr allegedly menaced the motorist with what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol. Mr. Farr was located on Shady Avenue in the village and taken into custody with the alleged pistol that was located in his truck. The harassment charge stems from Mr. Farr allegedly spitting on officers when he was being taken into custody. Mr. Farr was arraigned in Lewis County court and remanded to the jail on a $2,000 cash ball or $4,000 secured bond. An order of protection was also issued by the court on behalf of the motorist.
Christopher J. Dake, 41, of 142 Mechanic St., Watertown, was charged Saturday by city police with second-degree criminal contempt. Police allege Mr. Dake violated a stay away order of protection out of the Hounsfield Town Court, protecting Sarah Abbate, when he was at her residence located at 818 Superior St. at around 1:25 a.m. Mr. Dake was transported to jail and held pending a video arraignment hearing on Saturday.
Ryan L. Moore, 29, of Canton, was charged by state police with four misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation at 11:34 p.m. Friday on County Route 27 in the town of Canton. Derek C. Sessions, 29, of Norfolk, was charged by state police with a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance at 2:03 p.m. Friday on Route 56 in the town of Louisville.
Brian D. Laprade, 30, of Canton, was charged by state police with misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation at 3:20 p.m. Friday on Maple Street in the village of Potsdam. The arrest stemmed from an incident reported to state police at 3 p.m. Nov. 25. No further information was available.
State police charged two 18-year-old males from Hammond with felony counts of third-degree burglary-illegal entry with intent and misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief on Friday stemming from an incident reported to state police at 8:18 a.m. Thursday in the town of Hammond. One of the teens was released on his own recognizance and the second teen was ordered held in jail. No further information was available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.