North Country Remembered Jan 12, 2020

Horses and sleighs haul logs at Woodcock's Lumber Camp on Skate Creek in Fine, St. Lawrence County, in 1905. The photograph, recently found in the Times archives, appears to be from the Times Bureau, Gouverneur. Watertown Daily Times file
