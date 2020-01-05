North Country Remembered

Meal time at Woodcock’s Lumber Camp in Fine, St. Lawrence County around 1905. Identified men include Albert McGeary, seventh from left; Ollie Cleland, ninth from left; Rug Johnson, 10th from left; and Charlie Masters, center right. Watertown Daily Times file
