North Country Remembered

Boy Scouts at Kamp Kamargo on Lake Bonaparte in Pitcairn in 1930. Activities at the camp then included nature study, Red Cross life saving activities, photography, archery, leathercraft, pioneering and swim and diving instruction. The boy scout council opened Kamp Kamargo in 1921 and in 1947 it was expanded and renamed Camp Portferry. At its height, the camp consisted of nearly 500 acres of mixed forest land and lake property. Camp Portaferry closed in 2006.