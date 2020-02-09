North Country Remembered

Second-graders at Academy Street School learned about the post office during the 1961 Valentine season. They are shown in their classroom sorting and distributing into individual pouches the Valentines they sent to each other. They also addressed and mailed cards to their parents. From left are James Brady, Rayna Rockwood, Thomas O’Neil and Debbie Lee. Watertown Daily Times file
