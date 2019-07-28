North Country Remembered 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email A large crowd of ice skaters crowded the rink at the Thompson Park wading pool on Jan. 5, 1958. The newly opened rink was operated by the Watertown recreation department. Watertown Daily Times file Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Johnson Newspapers 7.1 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Feature Stories North Country Remembered Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PROPERTY SALES North country public school districts face bus driver shortage Potsdam Museum seeks grant for historic window restoration Croghan historian pursues Basselin House as community resource Campbell’s Point cottage owners mark community’s 100th anniversary Port Leyden community members asked to share their vision for the future Oswego County voters to decide on length of legislator terms Saturday CitiBus service offered to Thompson Park Your Opinion If the election for the 21st Congressional District were in November who would you vote for? You voted: Elise Stefanik Tedra Cobb Neither Vote View Results Back Most Popular Clarine R. Kerr Classifieds AdText WE BUY & Sell Dairies, Bred Heifers and Open Heifers. BLANCHARD'S AUCTION SERVICE . NNY FARMERS MARKET, RT. AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184 BUYING JUNK VEHICLES . AAA BRZOSTEKS.COM Auctions-Antiques/ Businesses/ Farms & R.E. 1-800-562-0660. Commission low BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial SEASONED FIREWOOD- FACE
