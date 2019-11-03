North Country Remembered

The cast of “Buddies,” the senior play of Evans Mills High school was announced in Nov. 1949. It included, seated, left to right, Nancy Lortscher, Shirley Delles, Joyce Farrell, Shirley Staie, Shirley Jewett, Nancy Jewett and Francis Quencer. Standing, William Nugent, Nelson Schell Jr., Walter Hibbard, Harley Wood, Carl LaSalle, David Jackson, Glenn Call and John Delaney. Mrs. Seamus Ridge was the director. Watertown Daily Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.