North Country Remembered

The Greater Watertown Chamber of Commerce opened a tourist information booth for the summer season in July 1969. The booth was located at 1219 Arsenal St., across from Stateway Plaza, on Douglas Farmer’s service station property. Boy scout troops from the Watertown area took turns manning the booth each week. Left to right: Peter McAfee, Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee chairman; Douglas L. Farmer, station owner; scoutmaster Frank J. Pepe; in booth, boy scouts James McFaul, Tommy Hunt, David Stone, Scott Baker, Michael Murphy, William Flynn and Joseph Pepe; Clifford Montgomery, president, Chamber of Commerce; Eugene J. Hughes, executive vice president, Chamber of Commerce; and Robert H. Flinkman, Grossman’s Lumber Co., Inc., which donated lumber for the booth. Watertown Daily Times file
