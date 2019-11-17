North Country Remembered

Many residents did a double take as the fire-damaged fuselage of a huge Air Force KC-135 tanker wound its way through Public Square and squeezed through the American Corner on the back of a flatbed pickup truck in Aug. 1981. The 20-ton fuselage was being taken from Plattsburg Air Force Base to the Rome Air Development Center at Griffiss Air Force Base. The plane burned at Plattsburg in Feb. 1980 while being refueled and was beyond repair. The Air Force was to use the plane, a military adaptation of a Boeing 707, for testing at Rome. Watertown Daily Times