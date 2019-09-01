North Country Remembered 6,211
The Mercy Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association will have their annual reunion on Saturday, Sept. 7. The Class of 1969 will be honored. There will be a 4 p.m. mass at St. Patrick’s Church, 123 S. Massey St. A dinner will follow at Savory Downtown, 300 Washington St. Art Montondo is also looking for Mercy class pictures of 1928, 1929 and 1930. If anyone has these and would share them, please call him at 315-300-4020. Submitted by Art Montondo

