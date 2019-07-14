Watertown Daily Times fileSeveral boys and girls sing while a student teacher strums on the guitar at Totem Camp near Harrisville in August 1968 . Hundreds of students from the Fulton Consolidated school system attended SuSIE, Summer School Innovation in Education. Funded by Title I grants, the experimental program taught social, emotional, mental, physical and moral skills to underprivileged children in a recreational and collaborative setting.
