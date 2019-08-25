North Country Remembered 6,210 North Country Remembered 6,210
A caravan of citizens from Ontario and New York traveled 4,000 miles in six weeks in the summer of 1982, distributing information and answering questions on acid rain. Sponsored by public interest research groups, the caravan stopped in Watertown in July 1982. During a press conference in front of Herrick’s Pharmacy, Mayor Karl R. Burns was presented with an “acid rain umbrella” asking “Who will stop the acid rain?” Watertown Daily Times file

