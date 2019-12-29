North Country Remembered

It wasn’t Halloween — these boys were just cold! On their way to Thompson School on the morning of Jan. 15, 1970, they protected themselves against the sub-zero cold with colorful and warm head-gear of the type popularized by skiers. That day, Watertown recorded a low temperature of 25 degrees below zero. From left: Jerome Ladabouche, Noel Ridsdale, Mark Catalina, Vernon Burdick, Kevin Jones and John Robinson. Watertown Daily Times file
