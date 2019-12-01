North Country Remembered

Buy Now

Children crowded a Carthage Elementary School hallway in Oct. 1984 to be fingerprinted. Sgt. Craig DuPre, of the Carthage Police Benevolent Association, seen here in the foreground, along with Patrolmen Wayne Rusho and Billy Russell, fingerprinted over 300 children that day. The event, sponsored by the school’s Parent Teacher Organization and the Carthage Police Benevolent Association, provided each child with personal identification cards, including their fingerprints, for use if they were ever missing or in an accident. Watertown Daily Times

