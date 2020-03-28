Garage fire contained
A quick response by Norwood, Norfolk and West Stockholm fire departments on Thursday kept a garage fire at 149 County Route 48 in Norwood from spreading to an adjacent home. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times

